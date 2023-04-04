Bourbonnais man arrested on weapons, drug charges

Daily Journal staff report

KANKAKEE — A 32-year-old Bourbonnais man was arrested on charges of possession of ecstasy in addition to unlawful possession of a weapon.

Corey D. Anderson, of Bourbonnais, was arrested Thursday in rural Bourbonnais by the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department. Anderson was charged by the Kankakee State’s Attorney’s Office with unlawful possession of ecstasy and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.

Anderson was taken into custody after a traffic stop in a mobile home park in rural Bourbonnais.

According to a Kankakee County assistant state’s attorney during Anderson’s bond hearing Monday, officers located a firearm and 16.7 grams of ecstasy in a backpack Anderson possessed.

A Kankakee County circuit judge set Anderson’s bond at $500,000.

Anderson has pending charges for felon possession/use of a firearm with a prior conviction, delivery of a firearm and unlawful possession of a controlled substance in Will County, officials said.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group, the Tri-County Auto Theft Task Force, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Illinois State Police, as well as other law enforcement agencies.