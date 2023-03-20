One person charged with threatening probation officer, department

KANKAKEE — Jacqueline Bertrand, of Bradley, faces multiple charges that include threatening to kill a Kankakee County probation officer and threatening to blow up multiple Kankakee County probation vehicles.

On Friday, Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe charged the 26-year-old Bertrand with 12 counts during her bond hearing before Kankakee County Judge William Dickenson.

The charges include five felony counts for disorderly conduct, two counts for felony threatening a public official, one felony count for communication with a witness and four misdemeanor counts for unlawful violation of an order of protection.

“Based on the facts of the case, the defendant poses a threat to the public and law enforcement,” Rowe said.

He asked Dickenson to set a bond at $500,000 (10% to apply).

Attorney Kenneth Wright asked for a low bond be set because the charges were based on text messages sent from Bertrand’s phone and no acts of violence were committed.

Wright was standing in for Attorney John Ridge, who represents Bertrand in two 2019 cases, threatening a public official and phone harassment.

The victim in both of those cases is the same probation officer she is charged with threatening to kill, according to court documents.

Dickenson set Bertrand’s bond at $500,000.

“Given the gravity of the charges, I am going to grant the state’s request. It is not unreasonable,” Dickenson said.

Rowe said in his offer of proof on Feb. 1 Bertrand went to Kankakee police to file a report against a man Bertrand said was sending her threatening messages to her cell phone.

On Feb. 2, she filed a second report for the same allegations, Rowe said.

Based upon messages she received, a judge obtained an order of protection against the man, Rowe said.

During the investigation against the man, investigators performed an extraction of the messages from Bertrand’s cell phone. Rowe added the investigators found an app that spoofs a phone number.

Investigators obtained a search warrant and discovered Bertrand sent the messages to herself, Rowe said.

The extraction further uncovered messages from Feb. 15 that showed Bertrand called another person and offered to pay the person money to call in a welfare check for herself, according to Rowe.

On Feb. 16, KanComm dispatch received a call asking for a welfare check of Bertrand, Rowe said.

“This caused law enforcement to respond to the defendant’s home despite the fact there was no real urgency or emergency,” Rowe said.

On or about March 13, the probation officer received a message from Bertrand, who threatened to kill the officer. Bertrand said she was the officer’s “worst nightmare,” Rowe said.

Further, Rowe said, investigators uncovered photos taken of a different probation officer on Bertrand’s cell phone dated from January.