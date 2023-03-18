Hopkins Park family looking for answers in hit and run accident that killed relative

HOPKINS PARK — Since Julia Brewer’s son, Steven W. Brewer Jr., was struck and killed in a January hit-and-run accident in Hopkins Park, she has been living her life with that incident front and center.

And, of course, it has thrown her life and those of her family into turmoil and frustration.

“There are ups and downs. I keep a positive outlook. I try not to project what I am feeling on the inside to the outside,” Julia Brewer said this week.

“I’m known for always smiling. I’m always a happy, bubbly kind of person. I tell people I’m happy on the outside, but if you could see how ragged I’m on the inside, you wouldn’t be able to live there.

“There but by the grace of God go I.”

Julia and her family hold out hope that authorities will arrest the driver of the car that hit Steven on Jan. 6 and that person will be brought to justice.

He is the second family member to lose their life in a hit-and-run accident.

On March 11, 1990, Julia’s father was killed when his vehicle was hit by another vehicle while traveling, ironically, along a stretch of road not a far distance from where Steven Jr. lost his life, Julia noted.

“To this day, we don’t know what happened. They never found the person who hit him,” Julia Brewer said.

Steven Jr. was one of seven children Julia and the late Steven Brewer Sr. raised in Pembroke Township. He died at age 46, just five days before his next birthday.

One of Steven Jr.’s brothers, Quincy, is dead.

Steven Brewer Sr. died in 2019 from cancer.

Steven Brewer Jr. graduated from Lorenzo Smith School and St. Anne Community High School. He earned a track scholarship to DePaul University.

He was athletic and excelled not only in track, but basketball as well.

Julia said her son still owns the St. Anne school record in the long jump.

She was not exaggerating. According to Illinois High School Association records, Steven placed third in the long jump at the 1993 Class A state meet and fourth in the 1994 Class A state meet.

Steven had moved back to Hopkins Park in May or June of 2022, Julia said.

He had worked two temporary jobs, but was looking for a job that was the right fit, she explained.

<strong>THE ACCIDENT</strong>

Julia was in Philadelphia visiting two nephews, who are musicians and were to participate in a performance, when she got a call on Jan. 6. She was told Steven had been hit and seriously injured.

At 8:20 p.m., Jan. 6, deputies were dispatched to the area of 2700 South 13000 East Road in regard to a pedestrian that was hit by a southbound vehicle. The occupants and the vehicle which struck Steven drove away.

Witnesses described the vehicle as a dark-colored car — possibly a Dodge or Chevrolet — Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department investigators said in a news release.

The offending vehicle is believed to have extensive front-end damage, particularly in the grill area, sheriff’s police noted.

Steven was wearing dark clothes and walking in the roadway when he was hit.

Steven was walking on South Main Street near the Citgo convenience/gas station and the S.S. Friendly Mart in the 2700 block of South Main Street [also known as South 13000 East Road].

Julia said Steven may have been walking home or going to pick up something to eat when he was hit.

According to the police report, Julia said an unknown woman saw the accident occurred.

“Who is this unknown woman?” Julia asked.

The family has posted fliers in English and Spanish asking anyone with information to go to the police or call CrimeStoppers [815-932-7463], which is offering a $500 reward.

“The next flyer might have something about the unknown woman,” Julia said.

The sheriff’s department has not released any updates or developments in the case.

<strong>ORGAN DONOR</strong>

From Jan. 7, when Julia returned home, to Jan. 17, the day Steven died from his extensive injuries, Julia was by her son’s side.

Steven never regained consciousness.

“We talked to him. Hopefully he heard us,” she said.

“We just have to resolve ourselves that was the way it was meant to be. I guess it sounds so strange to say that was the way it was meant to be. I say that in the sense that God has a master plan.

“I tell my children we have to accept what God allows,” Julia explained. But “that is much easier said than done. I’m very religious. My faith is very firm, very strong. I know that is what has really kept me hanging on to my sanity.”

As bad as the accident was, Julia said, her son was an organ donor.

“He was very broken up, but none of his internal organs were damaged,” she said. “They said it was unbelievable he did not sustain damage. We are hoping we hear from someone who was helped by Steven.”

Organ donation was coordinated by Gift of Hope, a not-for-profit organization based in Illinois.

Julia is pleased with the support provided by Gift of Hope, as well as the work the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department and the investigators working the case.

“It has taken something out of me,” she said. “We can’t stop giving up hope that one day we will find out what exactly happened, who did this atrocity.

“I can’t see anyone with a conscience, any human being, to hit someone and to keep going and not have thoughts about it. So will the thoughts be heavy enough on their heart for them to say something, or will they die with this on their conscience?”