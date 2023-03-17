Bourbonnais man charged with possession of stolen vehicle

Daily Journal staff report

KANKAKEE — Kenneth L. Morris Jr., 33, of Bourbonnais, was arrested by Kankakee police and Illinois State Police Wednesday on charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, fleeing/eluding police and resisting arrest.

At approximately 10:01 a.m., officers were notified via the FLOCK License Plate Reader system of a stolen vehicle seen in Kankakee, a black Dodge Durango. It was stolen from the northwest side of Chicago, according to Kankakee police.

The cameras read license plates and send instant alerts to officers when the cameras identify license plates that match those on lists of cars that are stolen or otherwise of interest to the police.

The Durango was traveling east in the 1900 block of East Court Street, the police report said.

Officers patrolling in a two-man unit located the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop in the 1900 block of East Court Street, according to the report.

The officers said they observed the vehicle slow down and then accelerate to a high rate of speed east on Illinois Route 17. Officers terminated the traffic stop at that time, the report said.

At approximately 10:11 a.m., Illinois State Police reported the vehicle crashed near the intersection of North Hobbie Avenue and East Birch Street, the report said.

Morris was apprehended by Illinois State Police as he left the vehicle, police said.