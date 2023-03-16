Kankakee police confiscate $10,000 worth of suspected ecstasy

KANKAKEE — Kankakee police recovered more than 500 grams of suspected ecstasy they said is worth an estimated street value of $10,720 during a traffic stop March 11.

LaVaughn M. Jordan, 32, of Kankakee, was arrested on the charge of possession of between 400 and 900 grams of ecstasy and driving on a revoked license, according to a Kankakee police report.

An officer stopped Jordan after he made an improper left-hand turn from North Rosewood Avenue onto East Court Street, heading east, according to police. The vehicle failed to make the turn into the nearest lane of travel, the police report said.

The officer said in the report he could smell the odor of burnt cannabis. Jordan said he and his passenger, Shequetta R. N. Carter, 37, of Kankakee, had just finished smoking, according to the report.

Jordan agreed when the officer asked if they could search the inside of the vehicle, police said.

During the search, the officer located $255 in cash, the report said.

The officer found a backpack behind the driver’s seat. Inside the backpack, the officer located five clear bags containing a total of approximately 536 grams of suspected ecstasy tablets, the report said.

Carter was a passenger in the front seat. The officer located a purse at her feet. Inside the officer located a small plastic bag with approximately four grams of suspected ecstasy and two more small bags containing unidentified pills, according to the police report.

Carter was arrested on the charge of possession of a controlled substance, police said.

A Kankakee County judge set Jordan’s bond at $1 million, according to court records.

Carter paid the required 10% of the $5,000 bond set by the judge and was released, according to court records.