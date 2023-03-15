State Supreme Court justices hear SAFE-T Act arguments

SPRINGFIELD — The seven justices of the Illinois Supreme Court heard arguments Tuesday in Springfield regarding the constitutionality of a state law that would end cash bail.

After the 45-minute session, Chief Justice Mary Jane Theis said they will take the case under advisement.

The SAFE-T Act, or Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity Today Act, was signed into law by Pritzker in February 2021.

Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe, who was the first state’s attorney to challenge the SAFE-T Act, was in Springfield and argued before the court Tuesday.

A portion of the Pretrial Fairness Act — specifically the bail reform and pre-trial release provisions of the SAFE-T Act bill — was ruled as unconstitutional by Chief Judge Thomas W. Cunnington, of the 21st Judicial Circuit of Kankakee and Iroquois counties, in December 2022.

Cunnington wrote in a 36-page decision that the cash bail provisions ineffectively and improperly amended a section of the state’s constitution that states, “all persons shall be bailable by sufficient sureties,” except in a few specific circumstances.

He also wrote that ending cash bail is an improper overreach by lawmakers, who have no constitutional authority to govern the administrative functions of Illinois courts due to the separation of powers. Bail, Cunnington wrote, has been held by the Supreme Court to be “administrative” in nature.

The constitution also specifically mentions bail in a section on victims’ rights, when it states victims have a right “to have the safety of the victim and the victim’s family considered in denying or fixing the amount of bail.” Cunnington found that eliminating bail prevents courts from “effectuating the constitutionally mandated safety of the victims and their families.”

Deputy Solicitor General Alex Hemmer argued the state’s case Tuesday.

At one point in Hemmer’s argument, Justice David K. Overstreet asked:

“So, the SAFE-T Act did not amend the constitution?”

“No, it did not,” Hemmer replied. “Plaintiffs’ main argument on that point is the act amended several statutory provisions that have the same terms as the constitution.

“But, of course, the General Assembly is entitled to amend its statutes. The General Assembly didn’t amend the constitution because it didn’t need to. The constitution does not constrain the General Assembly in the way the plaintiffs suggest.”

Rowe argued the voters are the ones who deserve the right to choose.

“The simple way for the legislature to accomplish all these reforms: take the question, put it on a ballot, pose it to the people and let them vote on it in an election.

“Quite simply, it is that easy.”