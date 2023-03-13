Sheldon man found guilty of 2019 murder

WATSEKA — Arthur C. Jensen, of Sheldon, was found guilty of first-degree murder last week in Iroquois County Court in the killing of 17-year-old Adara J. Bunn on Aug. 5, 2019.

Bunn was a student at Milford High School who lived in Sheldon with her family.

The 53-year-old Jensen was accused of killing Bunn in his home on Aug. 5, 2019.

Deputies were dispatched to Jensen’s home at 4:13 p.m. Aug. 5, 2019, for a report of a disturbance by a 911 caller who said screaming was heard from inside the house.

According to police, Jensen was outside his house at 315 W. Main St., when officers arrived. Officers say that Jensen told them, “There’s a girl inside, and I strangled her,” according to police reports.

An autopsy determined the cause of Bunn’s death was strangulation.

Police said Bunn visited a garage sale at the home twice during the weekend. She returned to the residence on Aug. 5.

According to an Iroquois County’s Times-Republic story Friday, Bunn had purchased some Disney glasses at a garage sale where her and her mother had been at Jensen’s home.

Prosecutors said Jensen had similar glasses that she was also interested in and Bunn went back to Jensen’s home on Aug. 4, 2019, to look at them, with Jensen telling her to come back “tomorrow,” according to the Iroquois County’s Times-Republic.

Attorney Lance Cagle and public defender Samantha Dodds represented Jensen.

Assistant State’s Attorneys Mike Quinlan and Jennifer E. Mansberger prosecuted Jensen, who will be sentenced later this year.