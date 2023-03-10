Wife charged with murder, aggravated arson in fatal Kankakee fire

<em>Editor's note: This story has been corrected to show the charges against Tammy J. Spencer in a March 2022 case were dismissed by the Kankakee County State's Attorney's Office.</em>

KANKAKEE — Tammy J. Spencer, 56, of Kankakee, was charged by the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office Thursday with first-degree murder and aggravated arson and is accused of setting the fire that killed her husband, Phillip J. Spencer, on Feb. 2.

Spencer, who was arrested Tuesday, is facing three counts of first-degree murder and two counts of aggravated arson.

Kankakee County Circuit Judge William Dickenson set her bond at $2 million.

The case goes to the Kankakee County grand jury March 16. Spencer’s arraignment is set for March 30.

<strong>FEB. 2 INCIDENT</strong>

On Feb. 2, at about 9:45 p.m., the Kankakee Fire Department was notified of a residential fire at 455 E. Bourbonnais St., Kankakee fire and police officials said.

Within the structure, the firefighters found the 66-year-old Phillip Spencer deceased.

According to Kankakee County Coroner Bob Gessner, Phillip Spencer was alive at the time the fire started.

The fire and Spencer’s death was investigated by fire/arson investigators and police detectives and was determined to be suspicious in nature, Kankakee fire and police officials said.

During Tammy Spencer’s Thursday court appearance, Kankakee County Assistant State’s Attorney Daniel Reedy said she admitted to investigators she set a mattress on fire and left the couple’s residence.

Kankakee police had been called to the residence at 4:41 p.m. Feb. 2 on reports of a dispute, Kankakee Police Chief Robin Passwater said.

After police arrived, Tammy Spencer told police she would leave and left the residence.

Kankakee police said they have had previous contact with the couple since 2012, including for domestic disturbances and keeping the peace.

Both Spencers called police on the other during the years, police said.

According to Kankakee County court records, Phillip Spencer had three domestic abuse convictions (2009, 2012, 2017). Tammy Spencer was the victim in the 2012 and 2017 cases.

Phillip Spencer agreed to plead guilty to aggravated domestic battery in the 2017 case. He was sentenced to 30 months of domestic violence reporting probation.

<strong>PREVIOUS ARSON CASE</strong>

In March 2022, Tammy Spencer was arrested by Kankakee police on the charge of attempted residential arson, a Class 2 felony.

According to a Kankakee police report, Tammy Spencer attempted to set fire to a shirt and threw it in a broken window of a second-floor apartment in the 500 block of South Indiana Avenue on March 19, 2022.

Phillip Spencer was in the upstairs apartment, the report said.

The case was dismissed on Jan. 20, 2023, by the Kankakee County State's Attorney's Office, according to court records. Tammy Spencer was released from jail.

According to court records, Tammy Spencer had requested a speedy trial, which must take place within 120 days of the person being taken into custody.

Court records show Tammy Spencer had been in jail since her March 2022 arrest. Her bond was set at $50,000 with 10% to apply.

Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe said his office attempted to serve Phillip Spencer a subpoena to appear 16 times.

“He avoided the service and was not cooperative,” Rowe said earlier this week. “We were not allowed to further continue the case, so it was dismissed.”

According to court records, Tammy Spencer still has an open case from 2022 for criminal damage to property. Her next court date on the Class A misdemeanor charge is in May.