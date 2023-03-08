Wife of victim charged with starting fatal fire in Kankakee

<em>Editor's note: This story has been corrected to show the charges against Tammy J. Spencer in a March 2022 case were dismissed by the Kankakee County State's Attorney's Office.</em>

KANKAKEE — Kankakee police and fire investigators arrested the wife of Phillip J. Spencer, who died in a house fire Feb. 2.

Tammy J. Spencer, 56, was taken into custody Tuesday, Kankakee’s fire and police departments said in a joint news release.

Officials said they are charging Spencer with starting the fire and the death of Phillip Spencer.

On Feb. 2, at approximately 9:45 p.m., the Kankakee Fire Department was notified of a residential fire at 455 E. Bourbonnais St., the release said.

Within the structure, the firefighters found the 66-year-old Spencer deceased, according to the release.

According to Kankakee County Coroner Bob Gessner, Phillip Spencer was alive at the time the fire started.

The fire and Spencer’s death was investigated by fire/arson investigators and police detectives and was determined to be suspicious in nature, the release said.

Kankakee police had been called to the residence at 4:41 p.m. Feb. 2 on reports of a domestic dispute, Kankakee Police Chief Robin Passwater said.

Tammy Spencer left the residence after telling police she would leave.

“The skilled investigation work from both the Kankakee Police and Kankakee Fire Department’s investigators led to Mrs. Spencer’s arrest,” Kankakee Fire Chief Bryan LaRoche and Passwater said in the release.

In March 2022, Tammy Spencer was arrested by Kankakee police on the charge of attempted residential arson, a Class 2 felony.

According to a Kankakee police report, Tammy Spencer attempted to set fire to a shirt and threw it in a broken window of a second-floor apartment in the 500 block of South Indiana Avenue on March 19, 2022.

Phillip Spencer was in the upstairs apartment, the report said.

The case was dismissed on Jan. 20, 2023 by the Kankakee County State's Attorney's Office, according to court records. Tammy Spencer was released from jail.

According to court records, Tammy Spencer had requested a speedy trial, which must take place within 120 days of the person being taken into custody.

Court records show Tammy Spencer had been in jail since her March 2022 arrest. Her bond was set at $50,000 with 10% to apply.

Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe said his office attempted to serve Phillip Spencer a subpoena to appear 16 times.

“He avoided the service and was not cooperative,” Rowe said Tuesday. “We were not allowed to further continue the case, so it was dismissed.”

According to court records, Tammy Spencer still has an open case from 2022 for criminal damage to property. Her next court date on the Class A misdemeanor charge is in May.