Three shootings in Kankakee send three to hospital

KANKAKEE — Three shootings early Sunday resulted in three people being wounded, Kankakee police said.

The first shooting occurred at approximately 1:27 a.m. Sunday as officers responded to Jag’s Bar in the 400 block of North Schuyler Avenue in reference to shots fired, Kankakee police said in a release.

Officers located one male gunshot victim at the scene with a non-life-threatening injury. He was transported to a local hospital by the Kankakee Fire Department, the release said.

A short time later, officers were notified of a second male gunshot victim, who had transported himself to a local hospital. His injuries were also non-life-threatening, the release said.

The second shooting occurred at approximately 1:50 a.m. as officers responded to the 700 block of North Harrison Avenue in reference to shots fired, the release said.

Officers located a scene in which a residence was struck several times by gunfire, according to the release.

Investigators suspect the shooting is related to the shooting in the 400 block of North Schuyler Avenue, the release said.

At approximately 2:30 a.m., officers responded to shots fired at a residence in the 400 block of Cottage Avenue, the release said.

Officers located a female victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Kankakee Fire Department transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment, the release said.

Detectives processed all scenes and are continuing to interview witnesses, the release said.

At this time it is unknown if the shooting in the 400 block of North Cottage was related to the earlier shootings, the release said.

Investigators ask anyone with information about these incidents to contact detectives at 815-933-0426.