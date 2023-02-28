Bourbonnais woman's bond set at $100,000 in residential arson

KANKAKEE — Bond was set at $100,000 Monday in Kankakee County court for a Bourbonnais woman charged with setting fire to a mobile home in unincorporated Bourbonnais last week.

Kankakee County sheriff’s police arrested Michelle L. Dee, 46, of Bourbonnais, on Friday.

The Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Dee with residential arson Monday.

Dee is accused of setting a mobile home on fire located in Oak Creek Estates Mobile Park.

At 12:32 p.m. Thursday, emergency personnel were dispatched to Oak Creek Estates.

Upon arriving at the scene, firefighters found the trailer fully engulfed in flames.

Once extinguished, emergency personnel determined the fire appeared to have been deliberately set, officials said.

Bourbonnais Fire Protection District Chief Jim Keener said last week no one was home at the time of the fire.