Bond set at $200,000 for driver in fatal Bradley crash

BRADLEY — Victor E. Apted, of Bourbonnais, was charged by the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office with aggravated driving while under the influence of alcohol, reckless homicide and aggravated speeding after a weekend vehicle crash that killed Dayton R. Roy, of Grant Park.

The 20-year-old Roy was pronounced dead in the emergency department of Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee County Chief Deputy Coroner Eric Cavender said.

Apted, 28, was on court supervision for a 2019 DUI conviction, Kankakee County Assistant State’s Attorney Rebecca Souligne said during Apted’s bond hearing Monday.

Apted was convicted of aggravated speeding (35-plus mph) in January 2019, Souligne said.

Kankakee County Associate Judge Brenda Claudio set Apted’s bond at $200,000.

If he is able to pay the required 10% of his bond, Apted will be under pretrial supervision by the probation department, and he will not be able to drive, Claudio said.

Roy was a passenger in Apted’s Chevrolet Camaro that left the roadway and struck a utility pole and tree near 2766 N. 4000E Rd. in Bradley about 4:24 p.m. Saturday, Cavender said.

The Camaro came to rest in the front yard of a residence, Bradley police said in a news release.

Apted was traveling east on North 4000E Road.

Illinois State Police reconstruction investigators recovered data from Apted’s vehicle that showed he was traveling about 100 mph when the crash occurred, Souligne said.

The posted speed limit in that area is 30 mph, Souligne said.

According to Bradley police, the vehicle broke the utility pole. It knocked out power for ComEd customers in the area.

Apted was treated for minor injuries at Ascension Saint Mary Hospital, Bradley police said in a release.

Bradley police said they received two complaints in reference to the Camaro prior to the crash.

After the hearing, Souligne said she has seen an uptick in the number of drivers arrested for aggravated speeding in the past few years, especially between the ages of 18 and 35.

“I wish young people would slow down,” Souligne said. “I wish there was some way to show them what can happen traveling at a high-rate of speed.”

Souligne said police have ticketed speeders going 80 mph or more on the state routes and on country roads.

One ticketed driver was clocked going 140 mph, she said.

“This isn’t only on interstates,” Souligne said.