KAMEG agents arrest Kankakee man on drug, weapons charges

KANKAKEE — Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group agents arrested John E. Bender, 38, of Kankakee, for drug and weapons charges on Wednesday.

According to a Kankakee County State’s Attorney court document, Bender is charged with one felony for unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, three felony counts of unlawful possession of a weapon and three counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance.

According to Kankakee County Assistant State’s Attorney Val Gunderson, members of KAMEG and the SWAT team executed a search warrant at a home in the 1500 block of South Fourth Avenue where they found Bender and another person.

They located three firearms, 3.6 grams of MDMA (also known as ecstasy) and a scale.

KAMEG agents also charged Bender with making three deliveries of cocaine this year.

Gunderson said Bender is currently on federal parole on a firearms conviction in 2009.

Kankakee County Circuit Judge Bill Dickenson set Bender’s bond at $250,000.