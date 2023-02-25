Sheriff's police make arson arrest for Bourbonnais residential fire

KANKAKEE — Kankakee County Sheriff’s Police arrested Michelle L. Dee, 46, of Bourbonnais and preliminarily charged her with residential arson Friday.

Dee is accused of setting a mobile home on fire located in Oak Creek Estates Mobile Park in unincorporated Bourbonnais Thursday, a sheriff’s news release said.

At approximately 12:32 p.m. Thursday, emergency personnel were dispatched to Oak Creek Estates to a structure fire, according to the news release.

Upon arriving at the scene, firefighters found the trailer fully engulfed in flames, the release said.

Once extinguished, emergency personnel determined that the fire appeared to have been deliberately set, according to the news release.

Bourbonnais Fire Protection District Chief Jim Keener said Thursday no one was home at the time of the fire.

“This particular case was solved so quickly undoubtedly due to the collective work done by the Bourbonnais Fire Protection District, the MABAS 7 Fire Investigation Team and the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Office,” Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey said in the news release.

“I am extremely thankful that no residents of the mobile home park, nor emergency responders, were injured as a result of this subject’s reckless conduct and criminal behavior.”

Dee remains incarcerated at the Jerome Combs Detention Center where she will await arraignment in front of a Kankakee County judge.