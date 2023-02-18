Federal judge rules against Haynes' civil lawsuit

URBANA — A federal judge granted a summary judgment in January to five defendants in Terrence Haynes’ wrongful conviction lawsuit.

In short, the summary judgment stated neither prosecutors, defense counsel nor police acted inappropriately while investigating nor while prosecuting the case.

Haynes, a Kankakee man released from prison in June 2019 when murder charges were dismissed by the state’s attorney’s office after he served 20 years, filed a federal lawsuit regarding the 1999 case.

The wrongful conviction lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court in Urbana on Oct. 30, 2019, by Hale and Monico, a Chicago firm representing Haynes. It sought compensatory damages, punitive damages, attorneys’ fees, costs and for “any additional relief that is just and proper.”

They argued that Haynes’ constitutional rights were violated, including the Fourth Amendment [unreasonable search and seizures] and 14th Amendment [due process].

Bruce ruled information and documents provided by the defendants showed they did not violate Haynes’ constitutional rights.

The other four counts deal with Illinois state law [malicious prosecution, intentional infliction of emotional distress, legal malpractice and compensation].

In regard to the courts dealing with Illinois law, Bruce relinquished jurisdiction over, and therefore dismissed without prejudice.

The case was set for trial Feb. 28. Bruce struck the trial from the schedule.

There were 10 defendants listed when the lawsuit was filed.

On Jan. 9, District Court Judge Colin S. Bruce ruled in favor of the city of Kankakee, Kankakee police officers Kenneth Lowman, Samuel Miller and Susan Wagner; and former Kankakee County assistant state’s attorney Frank Astrella.

All five defendants were represented by Sotos Law Firm of Chicago.

The other five defendants — the Kankakee County State’s Attorney Office; then-Kankakee County assistant state’s attorney Michael Jeneary; County of Kankakee; then-public defender Jamie Boyd; and the Kankakee County Public Defender’s Office — had previously been terminated from the lawsuit.

Astrella and Jeneary prosecuted the case. Lowman, Miller and Wagner investigated the case. Boyd was Haynes’ public defender.

The lawsuit claimed Jeneary and Astrella concealed a family relationship between Jeneary and a key witness, and Astrella instructed an eyewitness to lie so he could convict Haynes.

It also claimed Boyd did not “zealously represent” Haynes. He did not personally or have any staff interview witnesses who could support Haynes’ self-defense strategy, the suit claims.

Lowman, Miller and Wagner were alleged to have fabricated police reports and concealed exculpatory evidence from Haynes.

Haynes was released June 3, 2019, after current Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe dropped all charges after an investigation of the case and facts.

Haynes was convicted in August 2000 of shooting and killing Cezaire Murrell on May 27, 1999, in Kankakee. He was sentenced to 45 years by Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott.

It had been sent back to Elliott after the Illinois State Court of Appeals Third District reversed Haynes’ guilty verdict.