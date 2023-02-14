ISP announces 2022 statistics for specialized units

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois State Police, working with local law enforcement and community partners, continued in 2022 to decrease the supply of illegal opioids and other drugs.

In 2022, the nine ISP Metropolitan Enforcement Groups and 13 drug task forces across the state seized 679 firearms, 26,679 pounds of drugs and arrested 1,942 individuals, according to an ISP news release.

The Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group made 75 arrests and seized 25 guns and 20 pounds of drugs in 2022, the release said.

“Every neighborhood deserves to be free from violence,” Governor J.B. Pritzker said in the release. “We’re getting results through an evidence-based and data driven approach focusing on violence prevention. I’m thankful for the hard work of our dedicated law enforcement officials who risk their lives in order to build safer communities across the state.”

ISP has said its MEGs and drug task forces are on the front lines of narcotic enforcement, prevention, and treatment strategies. MEGs and task forces represent a collaborative effort among state, federal and local law enforcement agencies to enforce Illinois drug laws and investigate gang activity.

“ISP is building stronger and safer communities by focusing on apprehending violent, drug-trafficking criminals who leave a wake of devastation,” ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly said in the release. “We are doing so by building relationships with the community.”

According to the release, the nine MEGs and 13 drug task forces across Illinois work with the Statewide Terrorism Intelligence Center and Illinois National Guard Counterdrug Analysts, as well as the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the U.S. Marshals Service, and other agencies to reduce crime through intelligence-led policing, which focuses enforcement efforts on felony-level drug distribution and trafficking.

The nine MEGs cover 20 counties and are overseen by a policy board composed of ISP officers, elected officials and chief law enforcement officers or their designees. The 13 drug task forces cover 50 counties, the release said.