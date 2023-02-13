Kankakee police continue investigation into Feb. 5 shooting

KANKAKEE — Kankakee police continue investigating a shooting that injured a 23-year-old man Feb. 5, Kankakee Police Chief Robin Passwater said.

According to police, officers responded at 4:53 p.m. to the 500 block of North Ninth Avenue for a report of a gunshot victim.

The victim was located and transported to a local hospital by the Kankakee Fire Department, police said.

“Investigators have been able to speak with the victim, however, he is still receiving medical care,” Passwater said Friday.

Asked if there is a person or persons of interest, Passwater said he cannot release that information at this time.