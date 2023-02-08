Search takes place at site of 2022 Kankakee triple homicide

KANKAKEE — Officials spent time Tuesday searching the area in Kankakee where a triple homicide occurred in June 2022.

Investigators have not said if they found any new evidence relating to the crime.

Kankakee Detective Sgt. Steven Hunter said 17 law enforcement personnel were used in the search that took place in the 600 block of West Merchant Street.

According to a post on the Kankakee Police Department Facebook page, the search was scheduled for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Hunter said they were looking for evidence to the west of the home in the grassy area down to the river and Alpiner Park.

“I can’t really get into detail about if we either found evidence or not, however, I will tell you this … every tip that we receive we will investigate with diligence because the families of the victims deserve all continued efforts made by law-enforcement to develop a suspect(s) and potentially an arrest,” Hunter said in a text message requesting information.

“Again, we urge anyone who may have information regarding this death investigation (homicide) to notify the Kankakee Police Department.”

Investigators can be reached at 815-933-0426.

Hunter said they were following up on new information a person had provided investigators into the June 29, 2022, deaths of Deontay M. Tyler, 24, of Kankakee; Malcolm D. Murray, 27, of Bourbonnais; and Kyle M. Washington-Haynes, 25, of Kankakee.

The three men were found dead in an upstairs apartment in the 600 block of West Merchant Street. Police have been investigating the three deaths as homicides.

All three had been shot. The men were friends, according to police.