Pembroke Township man arrested in September 2022 shooting

KANKAKEE — Kankakee County sheriff’s police arrested Jahees R. Roby, 20, of Pembroke Township, Monday on charges relating to a vehicle that was shot at in September 2022.

Roby was charged with the felony of aggravated battery using a deadly weapon.

According to a sheriff’s police report, Roby and another man are accused of shooting at a vehicle heading west on South 2500E Road near South 13000E Road on Sept. 2, 2022.

The driver of that vehicle had been visiting a friend who lived in that area, according to sheriff’s deputies. The friend told deputies he saw two men shooting at the victim’s vehicle, the report said.

A witness told police the two men got out of their vehicle at the intersection of 2500E Road and 13000S Road and both fired weapons at the victim’s vehicle. The witness located spent shell casings in the intersection, police said.

Deputies recovered eight 9mm shell casings and eight .22 caliber shell casings, the report said.

A Kankakee County judge set Roby’s bond at $100,000.