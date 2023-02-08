Kankakee police: Man bites city officer during arrest

KANKAKEE — A Kankakee man arrested in late January and released on bond, regarding charges associated with criminal damage to government property for allegedly spray painting graffiti, has found himself in trouble with the law again.

This time the charges revolve around biting a police officer and violating an order of protection.

Levi Z. Cordova, 31, of Kankakee, was arrested by Kankakee police on Feb. 3 for the charge of aggravated battery to a peace officer.

According to a Kankakee police report, officers located Cordova at a home in the 1300 block of South Kensington Avenue. They were there to arrest Cordova on a Bradley police charge of violating an order of protection.

According to police, Cordova resisted being taken into custody.

As officers were escorting Cordova to the squad vehicle, he turned and bit the right forearm of one of the officers, police said.

Cordova resisted being placed into the squad vehicle and kicked one of the officers attempting to place him in the vehicle.

A Kankakee County judge set Cordova’s bond at $100,000.

Cordova was out of jail on a $25,000 recognizance bond regarding Kankakee police charges of criminal damage to government property and criminal defacement of property. He was arrested on Jan. 26.

Kankakee police said at the time of the late January arrest, Cordova was suspected to have been involved in several incidents of spray painting graffiti on numerous area properties.