Police conducting another search of triple homicide location in Kankakee

KANKAKEE — Kankakee police said Monday they will be conducting another search Tuesday of the scene where three men were found dead in the 600 block of West Merchant Street in June 2022.

Kankakee Police Detective Sgt. Steven Hunter said investigators received new information that led to making another search.

“We will be looking for evidence to the west of the home in the grassy area down to the river and Alpiner Park,” Hunter said. “We will be looking to see if there are shell casings, a gun or other evidence.

“We want to see if this new information supports what this person has told us. Not a lot of people have been talking about this case.”

The search will include the use of at least one drone and K9 officers, Hunter said.

The location of the property where this incident is believed to have taken place is immediately west of Ascension Saint Mary Hospital and across the street from Alpiner Park.

On June 29, 2022, Deontay M. Tyler, 24, of Kankakee; Malcolm D. Murray, 27, of Bourbonnais; and Kyle M. Washington-Haynes, 25, of Kankakee, were found dead in an upstairs apartment in the 600 block of West Merchant Street.

All three had been shot, according to police.

The three men had been dead at least 12 to 16 hours when police found them, he said. The men were friends, according to police.