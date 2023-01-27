Two men stabbed in Kankakee

Daily Journal staff report

KANKAKEE — Two men told Kankakee police officers they were stabbed when a drug deal went bad in the 1100 block of East Hickory on Tuesday.

At 7:23 p.m., officers were dispatched to the location for two stabbing victims, a Kankakee police report said.

The victims had relocated to the 100 block of North Myrtle Avenue.

The victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. They were both released after being treated, police said.

One of the victims said they went to the 1100 block of East Hickory to buy drugs, according to police. The victim said the subject they were trying to buy drugs from stabbed both of them with an unknown object, police said.

The suspect then ran away, police said.