Man gets 12 years in ‘road rage fueled by racism’ case

KANKAKEE — Jeffrey Cole, 40, of Bourbonnais, has been sentenced to 12 years in prison on charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon (UUW) by a felon while in possession of body armor, a Class X felony, according to Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe.

The crime occurred in Bradley on June 14, 2020, where Cole pointed a firearm at passengers in another vehicle during a road rage incident on Illinois Route 50, Rowe said in a news release.

Manteno police stopped Cole in their jurisdiction. An inventory search of the vehicle Cole was traveling in turned up a loaded .380 firearm, additional live rounds in a vest carrier and a ballistic vest, Rowe said in the news release.

Cole had previously been convicted of a felony and was not authorized to possess a firearm, according to Rowe’s news release.

At the time, Cole told officers that he pointed the gun at passengers in the other vehicle because they cut his girlfriend off and “with [expletive] going on, I thought it was some protest or riot [expletive],” Rowe said in the news release.

The passengers of the other vehicle were a young Black couple with a 14-year-old child and a newborn. Cole had no basis for believing the other passengers were engaged in any conduct that justified his response or stated belief, according to Rowe’s news release.

“Jeffrey Cole’s conduct in pointing a firearm at a vehicle with children inside is sickening, but what likely triggered that response is even more disturbing,” Rowe said.

“His claim that the victims were involved in some ‘protest or riot’ was not based in reality. Although this case fit the mold for a ‘hate crime,’ in Illinois the offense of ‘hate crime’ is only a Class 4 felony (maximum prison sentence of 3 years and probation-eligible), even when a firearm is involved; by pursuing the charges of UUW by a felon with body armor, Cole was able to be charged with the higher Class X felony and face significantly more prison time.

“Although no prison sentence will reverse the trauma experienced by the victims, I am thankful for the efforts of the prosecutors and law enforcement to ensure that this Defendant will be gone from our community for the foreseeable future,” Rowe said in the news release.

Assistant state’s attorneys Jennifer Goudreau and Jonathan Watson prosecuted the case, according to the release.

“Officers and detectives with the Bradley and Manteno police departments did a great job investigating and documenting the facts of this crime. The courage displayed by the victims in calling 911, remaining on scene to provide a statement and cooperating with police truly made this disposition possible,” Rowe said in the news release.

KANKAKEE — Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe on Monday submitted a letter requesting legislation regarding charges brought against Jeffrey Cole in June 2020 to the state legislators who represent the county.

“This was a case of road rage fueled by racism; in fact, the defendant’s [Cole] rationale for pointing the gun (which he confessed to law enforcement) was that ‘they cut [his] girlfriend off’ and he ‘didn’t know if it was a riot or protest,’” Rowe wrote to the legislators.

Rowe wrote that the class of misdemeanors and felonies a person can face for pointing a gun at someone in an act of hate seem to not match the risk level of the offense.

In the letter, Rowe writes that “this scenario exposes the need for legislation to correct the injustice that befalls victims of hate crimes in Illinois.”

He presented two possible solutions.

First, when a hate crime is committed by an adult while armed with a firearm, or where the victim of a hate crime is a juvenile under the age of 18 years, the offense should rise to the level of a class X felony (6-30 years at 85%, ineligible for probation).

Or, second, when any crime of violence is committed against a person by reason of the actual or perceived race, color, creed, religion, ancestry, gender, sexual orientation, physical or mental disability, citizenship, immigration status, or national origin of another individual or group of individuals, the offense should increase to a class X felony (6-30 years at 85%, ineligible for probation); in the event the underlying crime of violence is a Class X felony, the offense should increase to a Super X Felony (15-60 years at 85%, ineligible for probation); if the underlying offense of murder was occasioned by hate, the potential for a sentence of natural life is appropriate.

Rowe’s submission was addressed to the state legislators who represent Kankakee County: Sen. Patrick Joyce, D-Essex; Rep. Jackie Haas, R-Bourbonnais; Sen. Elgie Sims, D-Chicago; Rep. Nick Smith, D-Chicago, and Sen. Napoleon Harris, D-Harvey.

<em>Daily Journal staff report</em>