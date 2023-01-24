Pembroke hit-and-run victim dies

KANKAKEE — A 46-year-old male pedestrian injured in a hit-and-run accident Jan. 6 in Pembroke Township died last week at a Chicago hospital, according to the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department.

Officials are not releasing the victim’s identity since the investigation is ongoing.

At 8:20 p.m., Jan. 6, deputies were dispatched to the area of 2700 South 13000 East Road in regard to a pedestrian that was hit by a vehicle traveling south. The vehicle that hit the man drove away from the scene.

Witnesses in the area described the vehicle as a dark-colored car — possibly a Dodge or Chevrolet, Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

The offending vehicle is believed to have extensive front-end damage, particularly in the grill area, the Kankakee County Sheriff’s release said.

The victim was wearing dark clothes and walking in the roadway when he was hit, according to the release.

Anyone with information about the accident should call CrimeStoppers 815-932-7463. The caller remains anonymous and could receive a cash reward. A $500 cash reward has been offered.