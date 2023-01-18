Kankakee police charge man with aggravated battery of officer, nurse

KANKAKEE — Kankakee police arrested Coleman H. Davis Jr., 44, of Kankakee, on charges of aggravated battery to a peace officer, aggravated battery to a nurse and resisting a peace officer Monday.

According to police, at 11:49 p.m., officers were called to the 1100 block of West Jeffery Street for keeping the peace. Davis called police because there was a verbal altercation with his significant other while he was moving his items out of an apartment, police said.

Davis and the woman continued to argue.

Officers suggested Davis come back with a truck and move the items in the morning.

While inside the apartment, Davis became agitated and asked for the names and badge numbers of the officers on scene. They gave their names and badge numbers to Davis.

Davis asked a second time for the names and badge numbers. Officers provided names and badge numbers and exited the residence, police said.

Davis followed the officers outside. He stepped toward one officer, who asked Davis to step back, police said.

Davis refused to comply and continued toward the officer, who extended his left arm. Davis slapped one of the officer’s hands, police said.

The officer extended his left arm again. Davis struck him in the arm. Davis said he was going to throw the officer off the railings, police said.

Officers then attempted to place Davis into handcuffs. Davis was actively resisting officers, police said.

An officer deployed his taser, striking Davis, police said. He was placed in handcuffs and transported to a local hospital for treatment.

While emergency department personnel were attempting to remove the taser barbs, police said Davis became combative and grabbed a doctor’s arm. A nurse attempted to remove Davis’ hand. Davis grabbed her wrist and twisted it and squeezed it, police said.

After he was treated and released, Davis was taken to Jerome Combs Detention Center, police said.