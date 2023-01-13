Reward offered in Pembroke hit and run investigation

KANKAKEE — A $500 reward is being offered for information that results in the identification/apprehension of the occupants in the offending vehicle in Jan. 6’s hit and run accident in Pembroke Township, the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department said in a Facebook post Thursday.

The accident left a 46-year-old man in critical condition at a Chicago hospital.

Information provided via the Kankakee County CrimeStoppers at the 815-932-7463 tip line remains completely anonymous and could result in a cash reward. Reference Kankakee County Sheriff Case Number 2023-0001013, according to the Facebook post.

“To those directly involved, please do the right thing and contact our investigators,” the Facebook post said.

At 8:20 p.m., Jan. 6, deputies were dispatched to the area of 2700 South 13000 East Road in regard to a pedestrian that was hit by a vehicle traveling south. The vehicle that hit the man drove away from the scene.

Witnesses in the area described the vehicle as a dark-colored car — possibly a Dodge or Chevrolet, Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

The offending vehicle is believed to have extensive front-end damage, particularly in the grill area, the Kankakee County Sheriff’s release said.

The victim was wearing dark clothes and walking in the roadway when he was hit, according to Kankakee County Sheriff’s officials.