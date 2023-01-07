Police search for driver, vehicle that hit man in Pembroke Township

PEMBROKE TOWNSHIP — A 46-year-old man is in critical condition at a Chicago hospital after he was hit by a vehicle Friday night in Pembroke Township, Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department said in a release.

Deputies were dispatched at 8:20 p.m. Friday to the area of 2700 South 13000 East Road in regard to a pedestrian that was hit by a vehicle traveling south. The vehicle that hit the man drove away from the scene.

Witnesses in the area described the vehicle as a dark colored car — possibly a Dodge or Chevrolet, Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

The offending vehicle is believed to have extensive front-end damage, particularly in the grill area, the Kankakee County Sheriff’s release said.

The victim was wearing dark clothes and walking in the roadway when he was hit, according to Kankakee County Sheriff’s officials.

“While this man continues to fight for his life, we are simply asking anyone with any information, and more specifically those directly involved, to do the right thing by coming forward and speaking with investigators,” Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey said.

“Just a reminder that information provided via our CrimeStoppers 815-932-7463 tip line remains completely anonymous and could result in a cash reward.”