KAMEG warrant sweep nets seven arrests

Daily Journal staff report

KANKAKEE — On Thursday, Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group (KAMEG) agents conducted a warrant sweep with the assistance of the United States Marshal Service, the Kankakee Police Department and the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Office.

The warrant sweep included two search warrant executions, based on KAMEG investigations.

During the warrant sweep, the following individuals were arrested:

Donald D. Sherrod Jr, 29, of Kankakee, was arrested at his residence in Kankakee, in the 200 block of South Curtis Avenue. The search resulted in the seizure of suspected cannabis, two loaded handguns, cash and drug paraphernalia.

Sherrod Jr. was charged with armed violence, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a firearm by a felon/gang member and unlawful possession of cannabis (30-500 grams) with intent to deliver.

Sherrod Jr. received an Illinois Department of Corrections warrant due to his parole violation.

Joseph M. Krischokas, 56, of Kankakee, was arrested at his residence in Kankakee, in the 900 block of East Hickory Street, in conjunction with an ongoing narcotics investigation.

The search resulted in the seizure of suspected methamphetamine.

Krischokas was charged with unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver (15–100 grams) and a Kankakee County warrant for unlawful delivery of methamphetamine.

Terris L. McCrary, 24, of Kankakee, was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver (30–500 grams).

Darryl L. Hollis, 57, of Kankakee, was arrested on charges of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance.

Sarah E. Forepaugh, 39, of Kankakee, was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, retail theft (less than $300) and criminal trespass to residence.

Michael A. Robicheaux, 45, of Kankakee, was arrested on charges of criminal damage to property (less than $500).

Frank A. Hernandez, 44, of Kankakee, was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

Donnell H. Jones, 58, of St. Anne, was arrested on charges of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance.

KAMEG reminds the public to call KAMEG at 815-933-1710 to report non-emergency information about drug dealing and gang problems.