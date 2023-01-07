Harris returns to court Jan. 13

KANKAKEE — A court hearing Friday on a motion for Xandria Harris was continued to Jan. 13 when one of the attorneys representing her said they wanted to file an amended motion.

Harris is charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder in the shooting of two Bradley police officers in late December 2021.

The motion being discussed Friday was filed by Cierra Norris, Harris’ attorney, on Dec. 19 in Kankakee County court to continue Harris’ trial that is set for Feb. 6 at a later date.

Norris said at a Dec. 9 appearance she was working to put together an affirmative defense.

An affirmative defense is when the defendant introduces evidence that negates criminal liability or civil liability, even if it is proven the defendant committed the alleged acts, according to Cornell Law School’s Legal Information Institute.

The affirmative defense must be found credible to be successful, and the party that raises it has the burden of proof on establishing it. Raising an affirmative defense can be brought up with other defenses, according to the institute.

Examples of affirmative defenses include self-defense, entrapment, insanity and necessity.

According to the motion, Norris asked Circuit Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott for the continuance to allow for time to obtain expert witness testimony.

Expert witnesses would allow Harris to adequately present her defense, according to Norris’ motion.

“We have an expert witness but they have a lot of paperwork and documents to go over,” said attorney Gloria Smith. She represents Harris along with Norris, who was unable to attend Friday.

Smith then said they were filing an amended motion.

“How can they file an amended motion when we have not had the hearing for the motion to be heard today?” Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe asked.

Rowe said he would like to know if Norris is asking the court to use self-defense as Harris’ defense.

Bradshaw-Elliott said that the first motion had to be dealt with before anything else can be done.

She said Harris’ attorneys were trying to do something that cannot be ruled on until the affirmative motion is granted.

“We have not heard it,” Bradshaw-Elliott said. “We can’t do anything until then.”

The 27-year-old Harris, of Bradley, and her boyfriend, Darius Sullivan, 26, of Bourbonnais, are both charged with first-degree murder in Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic’s death and attempted murder in the shooting of Bradley Police Sgt. Tyler Bailey on Dec. 29, 2021, at the Comfort Inn property in Bradley.