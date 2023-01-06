Kankakee man charged with possession of child pornography

KANKAKEE — A 22-year-old Kankakee man has been arrested on possession of child pornography charges.

Noah C. Cox was charged Wednesday by the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s office with three counts of possession of child pornography.

On Friday, Kankakee County Circuit Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott set Cox’s bond at $25,000.

The investigation was conducted by the Illinois State Police’s Division of Criminal Investigation.

On Dec. 20, ISP investigators executed a search warrant at Cox’s residence in the 400 block of South Roosevelt Avenue in Kankakee. Evidence was recovered to support the arrest of Cox, according to a news release from ISP.

On Wednesday, the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s office filed a three-count criminal information document, charging Cox with possession of child pornography [Class 3 Felony], ISP said in the news release.

An information document is a formal charging document that describes the criminal charges against a person and the factual basis for those charges.

Unlike an indictment, however, an information does not require a grand jury’s vote.

Instead, the information is presented to a judge, who decides whether there is probable cause a crime occurred.

Cox was taken into custody Wednesday and transported to the Jerome Combs Detention Center where he awaits his bond hearing.

ISP encourages anyone with additional information concerning this case to contact ISP DCI Zone 1 West Investigations at 815-726-6377.

According to ISP, anonymous tips of child pornography can be reported through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s [NCMEC] CyberTipline at <a href="http://cybertipline.com" target="_blank">cybertipline.com</a>.