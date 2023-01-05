Kankakee County Sheriff's police make arrest in residential burglary

Daily Journal staff report

KANKAKEE — Matthew J. Duncan, of Bradley, was arrested by Kankakee County Sheriff’s deputies Wednesday on several charges in connection to a residential burglary that was reported on Monday afternoon.

The burglary of a shed in rural Bourbonnais had been reported by the victim, who said it occurred some time while they were gone between Dec. 31 and Monday. Several firearms and multiple tools that were stolen were recovered during Duncan’s arrest at his residence, according to Kankakee County Assistant State’s Attorney Val Gunderson.

Several items were found for sale online, according to Gunderson.

Officers made a purchase of some items from Duncan on Wednesday prior to arresting him, Gunderson said.

According to an information document filed by the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s office, the 35-year-old Duncan has been charged with: aggravated possession of a firearm; unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon; possession of a stolen firearm; theft and driving while license revoked.

On Friday, Duncan’s bond was set at $250,000 by Kankakee County Circuit Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott.

The sheriff’s department said this case remains under investigation and additional arrests could be forthcoming.

“Our investigators did a great job tracking down these stolen items and, ultimately, the suspect,” Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey said in a release.