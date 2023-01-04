Man to serve 2 years in prison in 2017 crash that killed pregnant woman, 3 children

JOLIET — Sean Woulfe, of Orland Park, was sentenced to two years in prison Wednesday in the fatal 2017 crash that resulted in the death of Lindsey Schmidt, her unborn fetus and her three children — Kaleb, Owen and Weston.

The 30-year-old Woulfe entered a plea of guilty in July 2022 to four counts of reckless homicide and one count of reckless homicide of an unborn child. All five counts are Class 3 felonies, according to a news release from Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow.

Woulfe was sentenced to two years on each count, to be served concurrently. Woulfe received 172 days credit for time he had already served in custody.

Woulfe was represented by attorney George Lenard.

A Will County judge declared a mistrial in March 2022.

On the morning of July 24, 2017, the 29-year-old Schmidt, of Beecher, was driving her three sons — 6-year-old Owen, 4-year-old Weston and 19-month-old Kaleb — to Bible classes at Trinity Lutheran Church in Crete, Glasgow said.

Woulfe was driving his 2002 Chevy S10 at more than 80 mph in a 55-mph zone and failed to obey a stop sign. His vehicle collided with the 2014 Subaru Outback Schmidt was driving near the intersection of Yates Avenue and Corning Road in Beecher, according to Glasgow.

Schmidt and Kaleb were pronounced dead at the scene. Weston died at Comer Children’s Hospital at the University of Chicago the following night, and Owen died from his injuries two days later.