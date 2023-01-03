Bradley police arrest 2 men on armed robbery charges

BRADLEY — Two Chicago men were arrested and charged by Bradley police with armed robbery after an incident at the AT&T store in the 2000 block of Illinois Route 50 Saturday.

According to Bradley police, Quentin Evans, 27, and Comonte Sanders, 22, entered the AT&T store at approximately 5:34 p.m. Saturday, wearing masks and gloves with one of the men brandishing a firearm toward employees.

The two men took the employees to the back room, where the pair took several electronic items out of the safe, according to Bradley police. None of the employees were hurt, police said.

Evans and Sanders fled in a vehicle heading north on Interstate 57, Bradley police said.

Police, KanComm telecommunicators and AT&T management were able to track the pair traveling into the Chicago area, Bradley police said.

A Chicago Police Department helicopter unit and Illinois State Police Chicago were able to locate the vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed east on Interstate 290, according to Bradley police.

Several Chicago Police Department units pursued the vehicle until it lost a tire and crashed into a parked vehicle, Bradley police said.

The two men fled from the vehicle after it crashed but both were taken into custody, according to Bradley police.

ISP Chicago located a firearm in the vehicle and all the stolen merchandise from the AT&T store, Bradley police said.

Evans and Sanders were transported to Stroger Hospital for medical treatment. They were taken into custody by Bradley police following their release from the hospital.

Besides armed robbery charges, both Evans and Sanders are facing other charges, Bradley police said.