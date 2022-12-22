The wait begins for SAFE-T Act decision by local judge

KANKAKEE — After hearing arguments from both sides in a civil lawsuit about the legality of the state’s SAFE-T Act, Chief Judge of the 21st Judicial Circuit Thomas Cunnington made it clear he realizes his decision will have a major impact.

“I’d love to have two or three months to go over things,” Cunnington said at the end of Tuesday’s hearing in the Kankakee County Courthouse.

“This is a monumental task. There are so many moving parts to explore.”

Cunnington said he will make his decision by Dec. 28, three days before a portion of the act — the Pretrial Fairness Act — goes into effect.

The Pretrial Fairness Act drastically changes the current bond system.

The lawsuit seeks a permanent injunction based upon state’s attorneys’ claims that the SAFE-T Act is violating the Illinois Constitution; violating the single-subject law; violating separation of powers; being unconstitutionally vague; and violating the three-readings requirement.

“We seek an order from your honor declaring the law unconstitutional,” Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe said.

Prosecutors and sheriffs argued that when the law was passed in 2021, the Democrat-controlled state legislature did not follow rules requiring bills to be read on three different days.

“I would implore this court, do not co-sign the fraud committed by the Senate President [Don] Harmon and Speaker [Emanuel Chris] Welch in affirming three readings over three days when your honor knows, and the record clearly shows, that did not occur,” Rowe said.

Darren Kinkead, an attorney with the Illinois Attorney General’s Office defending the act, argued it’s not up to the judge to declare the law void now.

“I’ve identified some circumstances where there might be questions about the Constitution. [It] does not mean it’s your job to decide now; rather, those questions can be decided when they actually arrive in a real criminal case,” Kinkead said.

The SAFE-T Act, or Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity Today Act, was signed into law by Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker in February 2021.

This lawsuit was brought by state’s attorneys of 65 Illinois counties against the governor and attorney general about the legality of the SAFE-T Act.

In September, Rowe along with Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey filed a civil lawsuit against Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul, House Speaker Emanuel Christopher Welch and Senate President Don Harmon in their official capacities.

The Illinois Supreme Court consolidated 57 other lawsuits filed by county state’s attorneys in October. Eight more counties since have filed lawsuits, which were consolidated at the beginning of Tuesday’s hearing.

There are 102 counties in Illinois.

Rowe said Democrats in both houses of the legislature rushed through the legislation in the wee hours of the lame duck session in January 2021.

“They only had an hour to read this bill before they voted,” Rowe said.

After November’s general election, Democrats amended the bill to clarify several areas, including cash bail.

It made changes to parts of the SAFE-T Act which came under attack from county state’s attorneys and sheriffs.

“This is clearly a policy issue at its core. It’s a policy disagreement brought by state’s attorneys and sheriffs who disagree with the policy the people have enacted through legislators,” Kinkead said.

“If they have standing in this case, then that means they will have standing in every case in which the legislature makes some sort of change to criminal law or criminal procedure.”

Waving a copy of the 765-page SAFE-T Act bill, Rowe said it was rushed through the legislature by Democrats, and by eliminating cash bail, it takes away judicial options for detaining criminals.

“The legislature again just put a hand on your gavel; they’ve exercised their discretion for you,” Rowe told Cunnington. “They’ve substituted their own discretion for you. Victims be damned. The Constitution be damned.”

Kinkead pointed out there was hardly a mention of the state’s Constitution in Rowe’s opening statement.

“Mr. Rowe delivered a very powerful opening statement, and I can tell quite clearly that he thinks that the bill is a very bad law, a very bad policy. But what I didn’t hear a lot about was about the Constitution,” Kinkead said.