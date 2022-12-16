Kankakee police arrest juvenile in Wednesday carjacking

Daily Journal staff report

KANKAKEE — Kankakee police arrested a 17-year-old juvenile on charges of armed robbery and aggravated vehicular hijacking Wednesday.

According to a police report, officers responded at about 10:43 p.m. to the 1200 block of East Oak Street for a report of an armed robbery and vehicle hijacking.

The victim said she was approached by a male, who produced a handgun and demanded her vehicle. He fled in the vehicle, the police report said.

Officers relayed information to KanComm dispatch and surrounding law enforcement agencies to begin searching for the vehicle, according to the police report.

Shortly thereafter, Kankakee police received information from a license-plate-reading camera that identified the vehicle traveling north into Bradley on Kinzie Avenue (Illinois Route 50), the police report said.

Bradley police located the vehicle in the vicinity of Northfield Square mall. They initiated a traffic stop near Kohl’s on Route 50, according the police report.

However, the suspect fled in the vehicle and traveled north on Route 50, the police report said.

Manteno Police Department along with the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department located the vehicle and started a pursuit. The stolen vehicle left the roadway and ended up in a field just north of Manteno, according to the police report.

The juvenile was arrested. Officers located a black BB gun in the vehicle, the police report said.

The case is being investigated by the Tri-County Stolen Auto Task Force.