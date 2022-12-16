Bradley police make 2 arrests in Dec. 4 carjacking

BRADLEY — Isaiah E. Drew, 18, and a 14-year-old male juvenile, both of Kankakee, were arrested by Bradley police Tuesday and charged with carjacking a vehicle on Dec. 4.

The charges for each include aggravated vehicular hijacking, possession of a stolen vehicle, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon found in a vehicle and loaded and aggravated robbery indicating a firearm, according to a Bradley police report.

Kankakee County Circuit Judge Bill Dickenson set Drew’s bond at $100,000 during Drew’s bond hearing Thursday.

According to the Bradley police report, police responded at 3:39 a.m. Dec. 4 to White Castle in the 1500 block of Illinois Route 50 in reference to a small accident that occurred in the drive-thru line.

Upon arrival, they learned the victim’s vehicle was stolen by two male suspects. He explained he had accidentally backed into a vehicle that was behind him in the drive-thru line, according to the Bradley police report.

Drew, the juvenile and the juvenile’s mother were in the vehicle the victim backed into, according to Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe at Thursday’s bond hearing.

The victim got out of his vehicle to apologize and exchange insurance information, Rowe said.

Drew and the juvenile exited their vehicle and began threatening the victim by implying they had a firearm, stealing the victim’s phone and then his vehicle, Rowe said. They fled on Route 50, Rowe said.

Officers located a loaded firearm with an extended magazine inside the offenders’ vehicle that remained on scene, according to the Bradley police report.

The victim’s vehicle was recovered Dec. 5 in Kankakee unoccupied, the Bradley report said.

Bradley police and the Tri-County Auto Theft Task Force investigated the case and were able to identify Drew and the juvenile, the Bradley police report said.