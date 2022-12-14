Judge sentences man to 45 years in 2019 murder

KANKAKEE — The man convicted of killing Anthony Stewart in the early-morning hours of Jan. 1, 2019, was sentenced Tuesday to 45 years in prison.

Rashagun Hale, 39, of Kankakee, was sentenced by Kankakee County Circuit Judge Bill Dickenson at the completion of Hale’s sentencing hearing.

Hale was found guilty of first-degree murder by a jury in September.

“I think of New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day as a time to turn the page, start anew,” Dickenson said to Hale.

“Instead of allowing Mr. Stewart a chance to turn the page, you burned it. This is tragic.”

Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe argued Hale should be sentenced to 55 years.

Debra Niesen, Hale’s attorney, recommended her client be sentenced to the minimum, 20 years.

The sentencing range is 20 to 60 years, Dickenson said.

Niesen said Hale will appeal Dickenson’s decision to the appellate court. Niesen also said she will be filing a motion for Dickenson to reconsider the sentence.

Hale was one of three men who, on Jan. 1, 2019, attacked Stewart as he was walking in the 200 block of North Chicago Avenue, Kankakee police said.

Police found the 40-year-old Stewart laying in the street in the 200 block of North Chicago Avenue at 1:38 a.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

After the attack, Hale and Warren Thomas Jr. each ran over Stewart with their vehicles, according to Kankakee police.

Thomas’ trial is scheduled for March.

He was charged with murder, reckless homicide, aggravated battery and failure to report an accident that resulted in death or injury.

Thomas is also charged with attempted murder in a separate case regarding the shooting of another man involved in the Stewart incident approximately two hours after Stewart was found dead.