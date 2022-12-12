Judge sets $1 million bond in drug arrest

KANKAKEE — A Pembroke Township man, already out of jail on bond for three separate cases, had a fourth bond set following his arrest on drug charges Thursday.

Javonta Davis, 30, was arrested by Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department deputies when he was pulled over for not having a front license plate on the vehicle he was operating in Pembroke Township, according to a deputy sheriff’s report.

A deputy on an unrelated call in the area of the 2600 block of South 13000E Road observed Davis get into the vehicle at a business and drive away, according to the deputy sheriff’s report.

During the stop, deputies found 21.31 grams of suspected cocaine and methamphetamine, 5.79 grams of suspected heroin and 5.11 grams of suspect cocaine and methamphetamine. They also recovered $699 in cash, the deputy sheriff’s report said.

At Davis’ bond hearing Friday, the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s office filed an information sheet charging Davis on eight felony counts: unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (three counts), unlawful possession of a controlled substance (two counts), unlawful possession of methamphetamine and resisting a peace officer (two counts).

Assistant State’s Attorney Val Gunderson argued for $1 million bond to be set by Kankakee County Circuit Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott.

“He is a danger to the community. He is out on bond on an attempted murder charge,” Gunderson said.

According to court records, Davis had the required 10% of the $750,000 bond paid in the charge of attempted murder which occurred June 9 in Pembroke Township.

Bonds have been posted for Davis’ arrests on aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and a domestic battery charges.

Davis’ attorney, Bart Beals, argued for a lower bond in the new case.

“The vehicle my client was driving was not his,” Beals said. “What led to the stop and the arrest itself is also in question.”

Bradshaw-Elliott agreed with Gunderson.

“I believe him to be a danger to the community,” she said before setting his bond at $1 million.