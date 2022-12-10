Judge denies motion to vacate ruling on owner of Kankakee nuisance house

KANKAKEE — The owner of a Kankakee home — which was deemed a nuisance property in 2020 — was back in Kankakee County Circuit Court Thursday.

Irene Guzman, through her attorney, Eric Davis, was asking Kankakee County Circuit Judge Bill Dickenson to vacate his November 2020 decision that ruled her property located at 456 S. Lincoln Ave. was a nuisance property.

Dickenson denied the motion.

<strong>The case</strong>

In 2019, the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s office filed a misdemeanor maintaining a public nuisance charge against the home as a nuisance property because city of Kankakee and Kankakee County officials claimed it was used by people tied to the Latin Kings, including two of Guzman’s sons, Hernan and Ruben Carmona.

Dickenson said in his November 2020 ruling that Guzman and her husband could stay in their home as well as two of their grandchildren. No other people were allowed on the property for at least a year.

Dickenson’s ruling included Guzman paying a $5,000 security bond.

Guzman failed to pay the required bond, according to Assistant State’s Attorney Jonathan Watson.

In December 2020, Watson filed a motion asking for Dickenson to revoke the bond. Dickenson granted the motion and sentenced Guzman to 15 days in jail.

However, Davis, Guzman’s attorney, filed a motion to vacate the original ruling in July of this year.

On Thursday, Dickenson denied the motion to vacate his order. He did cut Guzman’s sentence from 15 days to 12 days.

She has 45 days to appeal the decision, Dickenson said.

<strong>Extra patrols</strong>

From Nov. 30, 2020 to Nov. 30, 2021, Kankakee Police Department conducted extensive targeted patrols around the property. Officers were in the 400 block of South Lincoln Avenue 709 times in this period.

Of those 709 visits, 463 were to the Guzman property.

“The ‘extra patrol’ calls are officers checking the block and residence specifically to deter further problems at the residence,” Kankakee Police Chief Robin Passwater said in a Daily Journal story from Dec. 6, 2021.

During this period, no problems were found at the residence.