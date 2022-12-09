Bradley shooting suspect Harris' trial could be pushed back

KANKAKEE — Cierra Norris, the attorney for Xandria Harris, said she would be filing a motion to push back the date of her client’s trial Thursday.

Harris is charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder in the shooting of two Bradley police officers in late December 2021.

Norris and Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe met with Kankakee County Circuit Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott Thursday to update her on where preparations stand.

Bradshaw-Elliott asked them if they were ready for the jury trial to start Feb. 9, 2023.

“We may have to push it back,” Norris said. “I am working to piece together an affirmative defense.”

An affirmative defense is when the defendant introduces evidence which negates criminal liability or civil liability, even if it is proven that the defendant committed the alleged acts, according to Cornell Law School’s Legal Information Institute.

The affirmative defense must be found credible to be successful and the party that raises it has the burden of proof on establishing it. Raising an affirmative defense can be brought up with other defenses, according to the Institute.

Examples of affirmative defenses include self-defense, entrapment, insanity and necessity, according to the Institute.

Norris’ motion is set to be heard Dec. 19.

The 27-year-old Harris, of Bradley, and her boyfriend, Darius Sullivan, 26, of Bourbonnais, are both charged with first-degree murder in Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic’s death and attempted murder in the shooting of Bradley Police Officer Tyler Bailey on Dec. 29, 2021, at the Comfort Inn property in Bradley.