State’s Attorney's office: Inmate arrested for not providing DNA sample

BOURBONNAIS — A Bourbonnais man already incarcerated in Kankakee County jail was arrested during the weekend by Bradley police on felony charges of obstructing justice in another investigation.

Kankakee County Assistant State’s Attorney Jennifer Goudreau said Monday police were at the jail with a warrant allowing them to take a DNA sample from 30-year-old Phillip G. Hayes.

Hayes refused to provide the sample, Goudreau said.

Illinois law requires all felons sentenced on or after Aug. 22, 2002, to provide a DNA sample. The samples are stored in CODIS, a national registry run by the federal government.

Hayes initially was arrested Oct. 29 by Bourbonnais police on charges of residential burglary and using a stolen debit/credit card, according to a Bourbonnais police report.

Hayes’ bond for the Bourbonnais cases is $200,000, according to Kankakee County court records.

Bourbonnais police reports claim Hayes stole a purse from a residence in the 300 block of North Stadium Drive the night of Oct. 23-24.

At the time of his Oct. 29 arrest, Hayes was out on parole with the Illinois Department of Corrections. He was convicted of a home invasion in 2016. He agreed to plead guilty and received a 14-year sentence.