Ford County man sentenced to 12 years for attempted kidnapping

URBANA — A Ford County man was sentenced Friday to 12 years in federal prison for attempted kidnapping.

Paul Theesfield, 38, of Roberts, pleaded guilty in July to attempting to kidnap a woman in Gibson City on Dec. 5, 2020, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of Illinois.

Theesfield drove his SUV past the woman multiple times while she was walking near Wood Street and 12th Street in Gibson City, the news release said.

Theesfield used the SUV to strike the woman from behind in an attempt to incapacitate her, put her in his SUV, and drive her out of town to sexually assault her, the news release said.

After striking her, Theesfield got out of the SUV and approached the woman, who recognized him and screamed, according to the news release.

Theesfield drove away from the scene and returned to his Roberts residence, where he and his SUV were later found by a Ford County Sheriff’s deputy, the news release said.

After initially telling authorities he accidentally struck the woman, Theesfield admitted his kidnapping plan and was arrested, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The Ford County Sheriff’s Office later seized handcuffs, wire rope chokers, zip ties, duct tape, an electric cattle prod and other items from where Theesfield was employed.

At Friday’s sentencing hearing, federal prosecutors presented evidence that Theesfield committed a similar uncharged attempted kidnapping on Sept. 25, 2009, in Champaign, the news release said.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, on that date, Theesfield struck a woman, who was walking in Champaign, with a vehicle and physically attacked her while trying to tie her up with a strap. The victim screamed and kicked him and eventually got free, according to the news release.

Theesfield drove off and was not identified until the victim identified him after he was arrested for the 2020 incident, the news release said.

Each of the victims presented written statements during the sentencing hearing detailing the trauma they claim was caused by Theesfield’s conduct, according to the news release.

U.S. District Judge Colin S. Bruce rejected Theesfield’s request for a sentence of five years of imprisonment and imposed the government’s requested sentence of 12 years of imprisonment, to be followed by three years of supervised release, the news release said.

In doing so, Judge Bruce agreed with the government’s argument that a lengthy sentence was necessary to protect the public from further crimes by Theesfield. The statutory penalty for attempted kidnapping is up to 20 years of imprisonment and three years of supervised release, the news release said.

The case investigation was conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Springfield Field Office, Ford County Sheriff’s Office, and Gibson City Police Department. Supervisory Assistant U.S. Attorney Eugene L. Miller represented the government in the prosecution.