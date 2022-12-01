Judge denies Jacklin's motion for a new trial

KANKAKEE — Richard E. Jacklin’s motion for a new trial was denied by Kankakee County Circuit Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott on Wednesday.

On Sept. 30, Jacklin, a Catholic priest, was found guilty of sexually assaulting a Shapiro Developmental Center resident in 2017.

Jacklin had been charged with aggravated sexual assault, criminal sexual assault and sexual misconduct.

A sentencing hearing was to take place Wednesday but had to be rescheduled.

Jacklin’s attorney, Mark Ellis, said he had received the presentence investigation findings last week. He needed time to review that report.

Ellis also said a witness set to testify for Jacklin was unavailable because of a family emergency.

The new date for the sentencing hearing is Jan. 26, 2023.

Jacklin, 70, faces a prison sentence ranging from 12 to 50 years.

<strong>WORKED FOR SHAPIRO</strong>

Jacklin was a contracted employee of Shapiro when the assault took place on Oct. 31, 2017.

Court records indicate the victim has an IQ of 47, has been a resident at Shapiro since 2010 and suffers from partial paralysis.

During Wednesday’s hearing, Ellis argued the defense should have been allowed to offer evidence of the victim’s previous sexual misconduct.

Bradshaw-Elliott denied that motion before the trial, including not allowing an expert witness to testify about such behavior.

According to Ellis’ motion for a new trial, Bradshaw-Elliott denied the defense using the defendant’s mental state and psychological condition at the time of the incident.

While associate pastor at St. Margaret Mary Catholic in Naperville in December 1986, Jacklin was seriously injured when he was hit by a vehicle as he crossed a road at night, according to a story published in the Chicago Tribune on Sept. 28, 1988.

He was in a coma for two weeks.

Jacklin returned to St. Margaret Mary in the summer of 1987.

He was formerly a priest at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Goodrich and a longtime assistant at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Kankakee.

Jacklin, who was ordained June 2, 1984, had been assigned to Sacred Heart since 2005, according to the Diocese of Joliet.

Jacklin was assigned as resident at St. Rose of Lima Church in Kankakee from 1996-2005.

<strong>CIVIL LAWSUIT</strong>

The alleged abuse is also the basis of a civil lawsuit, which accuses the Roman Catholic Diocese of Joliet and former Bishop Daniel Conlon of knowing sexual abuse was occurring. Jacklin also was named as a defendant in the suit.

The suit was filed by Chicago-based Cavanagh Law Group in October 2019, two years after Jacklin was arrested.

Conlon, who was appointed bishop in May 2011, resigned as bishop for health reasons in May 2020.

The Cavanagh Law Group represents the victim’s state guardian. The suit seeks $150,000 in damages plus court costs.

The next court date is set for Dec. 12.