Deputies arrest man outside jail after his release on separate charges

KANKAKEE — A Chicago man found himself arrested just outside the Jerome Combs Detention Center shortly after paying the required bond on another case.

According to Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey, 29-year-old Kameron M. Woodruff, of Chicago, was released on Thanksgiving Day from the Jerome Combs Detention Center after posting $750 in regard to an outstanding arrest warrant for driving under the influence, leaving the scene and the unlawful possession of cannabis.

As Woodruff was leaving the facility, he damaged the metal detector in the administrative lobby. Woodruff encountered two sheriff’s deputies outside, Downey said in a news release.

As he was taken into custody, Woodruff spit in the face of one of the deputies on two separate occasions as they attempted to secure Woodruff into a squad car, Downey said in the release.

The incidents were recorded on the deputy’s body-worn camera, according to Downey.

Woodruff was arrested and charged with aggravated battery to a peace officer and felony criminal damage to government supported property.

According to officials, Woodruff paid the required bond of $500 and was released.