2 Kankakee County men found guilty of carjacking

URBANA — A federal jury returned guilty verdicts Friday against two Kankakee County men arrested on carjacking charges earlier this year.

Anycco M. Rivers, 24, of Kankakee, and Ladonta A. Tucker, 30, of Sun River Terrace, were convicted of carjacking and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, according to a news release from the U.S. District Attorney Office Central District Illinois.

Rivers was further convicted of discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, the news release said.

Sentencing for Rivers and Tucker has been scheduled for April 17, 2023, at the U.S. Courthouse in Urbana.

According to reports from Bourbonnais police and Kankakee County sheriff’s deputies, the incident occurred on March 17. A man was sitting in his black BMW near an apartment building in the 800 block of Gettysburg Drive in Bourbonnais when two men approached his vehicle. One man, who was wearing a ski mask and pointing two handguns at the driver, demanded he get out of his vehicle, according to court records.

The men were later identified by police to be Tucker and Rivers.

They fled in the stolen vehicle while shooting several rounds out the window in the direction of the man, according to police. Two other witnesses standing on the street took cover when they heard the gunshots but were not struck by the bullets, police said.

The stolen vehicle was located driving south on U.S. 45/52. Police said sheriff’s deputies, along with officers from multiple other police agencies, were attempting to stop the vehicle when it crashed into a sheriff’s squad car on South Schuyler Avenue just south of River Road.

The men fled on foot from the crash scene but were apprehended by sheriff’s deputies.

Three weapons were recovered by police.

The case investigation was conducted by Bourbonnais, Bradley and Kankakee police departments, Kankakee County Sheriff’s Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Rachel Ritzer and William Lynch represented the government at trial.

<strong>Rivers faces murder charge</strong>

Rivers is charged in Kankakee County with the death of 15-year-old Davarion Jones, of Kankakee, last year.

Jones was shot July 6, 2021, while standing outside his family’s home in the 1100 block of East Merchant Street.

At about 3:52 p.m. July 6, Jones and a group of teens were standing in front of a vehicle in the 1100 block of East Merchant Street. Officials said Rivers approached them from an alley and fired into the group. Jones was struck and killed.