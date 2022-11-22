Man arrested following incident in Bourbonnais

BOURBONNAIS — Bourbonnais police arrested Brian S. Skupien, 33, of Dwight, and charged him with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, criminal damage to property and leaving the scene for an incident that occurred Friday.

According to a police report, officers responded at 9:50 p.m. to a call regarding a fight in a residence on Jordan Drive.

A victim said she met Skupien in Toulon. On her way back to Bourbonnais, she noticed Skupien was following her, the police report said.

Moments after arriving home, she said Skupien knocked on the door. He pushed the person who answered the door and located the victim. He was holding a police baton and yelled at the victim, the police report said.

He then left the house and got back into his vehicle. As he was backing out, he struck two vehicles. He also got out and hit them with the baton, the police report said. Police were able to locate and stop Skupien. They arrested him. Officers recovered a loaded firearm Skupien had thrown out of his vehicle while being followed by police, the police report said.