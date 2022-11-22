KAMEG makes arrest in ongoing investigation

KANKAKEE — Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group Agents arrested 32-year-old Armando Huesca-Navarro, of Kankakee, Thursday as part of an ongoing narcotics investigation.

Assisted by the Tri-County Auto Theft Task Force and the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Office, agents executed a search warrant at Huesca-Navarro’s residence in the 1100 block of E. Maple Street, Kankakee, a KAMEG news release said.

The search warrant execution resulted in the seizure of one loaded handgun, nearly 250 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine, more than 60 grams of suspected cocaine, drug paraphernalia and cash, the news release said.

Huesca-Navarro has been initially charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine with Intent to deliver within 500 feet of a park, unlawful possession of a controlled substance (15- 100 grams) with Intent to deliver within 500 feet of a park, possession of a weapon/no FOID and possession of ammunition/no FOID.