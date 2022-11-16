UPDATE: 2 men stabbed during fight in Kankakee Walgreens

<p dir="ltr">KANKAKEE — A fight inside the Walgreens drug store Tuesday in downtown Kankakee left two men stabbed.</p><p dir="ltr">Kankakee police said officers were called to the store located in the 200 block of West Court Street at 9:22 a.m. The call was in reference to two men fighting inside the store near the pharmacy.</p><p dir="ltr">When officers arrived, they saw one man was on the floor and the other man was on top of him, Kankakee police said.</p><p dir="ltr">Both men were heavily bleeding from stab wounds, according to Kankakee police.</p><p dir="ltr">The man police determined to be the aggressor was identified as Nigeria C. Brown, of Kankakee.</p><p dir="ltr">The victim stated he vaguely knew Brown and that Brown passed him outside the store and yelled at him. The victim then went inside the store, and Brown followed him. A fight between the two ensued.</p><p dir="ltr">The victim wrestled a knife away from Brown and stabbed Brown, according to Kankakee police. The motive is unknown as to why the attack occurred, police said.</p><p dir="ltr">They have had several calls in the past that involved Brown, Kankakee police said.</p><p dir="ltr">A check of online booking records for the Kankakee County jail at 5:30 p.m. did not show Nigeria C. Brown having been booked.</p><p dir="ltr">Both men were still in the hospital, according to Kankakee police.</p><p dir="ltr">The investigation continues, Kankakee police said.</p>