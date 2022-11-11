Mother pleads guilty to killing 14-month-old son in 2018

KANKAKEE — The mother charged with the death of her 14-month-old son in 2018 agreed to plead guilty in Kankakee County court Thursday.

Keyonna M. Deckert, 27, and her then boyfriend, Dean Williams, were each charged with first degree murder and aggravated battery of a child in the Nov. 25, 2018 death of her son, Keon B. Brown.

The couple found Keon unresponsive in the room they were staying in at the Fairview Courts Motel on the morning of Nov. 25, according to police.

The couple and child had only been in Illinois for two weeks, Deckert said during Thursday’s proceedings.

Deckert agreed to plead guilty to first degree murder with a sentencing range between 20 and 35 years, Kankakee County First Assistant State’s Attorney Carol Costello said.

If found guilty in a trial, Deckert could have faced up to 60 years in prison. Her trial was scheduled to start Monday before Circuit Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott.

Deckert will be sentenced in March 2023.

Williams’ jury trial is scheduled for January 2023. The 38-year-old Williams is from Kankakee.

As part of the agreement, Deckert answered questions under oath about the events that occurred.

Deckert said there was a domestic incident between her and Williams the night before. Deckert was holding Keon and he fell and hit his head on the wall or floor, she said.

Keon was crying. Williams became upset and grabbed the child, Deckert said.

“He was slapping his head from side to side with force,” Deckert said.

Costello asked Deckert how hard Williams hit Keon.

“With significant force,” Deckert said.

After Williams stopped slapping Keon, the child was crying more, Deckert said.

“It sounded like a scream,” Deckert said.

The next morning they found Keon unresponsive, Deckert said.

Kankakee County sheriff’s deputies dispatched to the motel found Williams performing CPR on Keon.

Keon was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

Deckert said as deputies were driving her and Williams to the sheriff’s department, Williams told her he would harm her if she told the truth.

The preliminary cause of death was determined to be blunt head trauma, Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe said at Deckert’s bond hearing in November 2018.

Keon had bruises all over his body and injuries to his head, according to officials.