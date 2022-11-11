Judge denies motion made by Harris' attorney

KANKAKEE — Kankakee County Circuit Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott denied a motion to limit the number of police officers allowed in the courtroom during the trial of Xandria Harris.

Harris is charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder in the shooting of two Bradley police officers in late December 2021.

Harris’ attorney, Cierra Norris, also asked that officers attending not be dressed in uniforms.

“I respect the show of support for either side in this case, however, I have concerns about the number of officers. who will be wearing badges, uniforms and carrying sidearms,” Norris argued.

“That would really not allow the jury to step back and do their job.”

The 26-year-old Harris, of Bradley, and her boyfriend, Darius Sullivan, 26, of Bourbonnais, are both charged with first-degree murder in Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic’s death and attempted murder in the shooting of Bradley Police Officer Tyler Bailey on Dec. 29, 2021, at the Comfort Inn property in Bradley.

The officers had responded to the Bradley hotel in regard to a dog barking in a car in the hotel’s parking lot, according to police.

“My client has been described as Bonnie to her co-defendant’s Clyde. This could cause tension and intimidation with many officers in the courtroom.”

Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe argued that Bradshaw-Elliott had presided over high profile cases before and would be able to determine such matters during the trial.

“She would be able to make decisions if needed,” Rowe said.

Bradshaw-Elliott said she had recently presided over a trial where several members of a motorcycle group attending wore leather jackets with wording, which Bradshaw-Elliott deemed should not be worn in the courtroom.

“If I see something unusual, I will address that issue then,” Bradshaw-Elliott said.

Harris’ trial is set for February 2023.

<strong>Sullivan update</strong>

On Wednesday, Darius Sullivan was in court with Chief Public Defender Ed Pentuic who had a motion to suppress Sullivan’s statement to police when being questioned.

The hearing was rescheduled for January to allow attorneys on both sides to work out details of a stipulation in regards to the statement.